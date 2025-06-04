Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic to be streamed live by HBCU GO

The inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic will be streamed live by HBCU GO, it was officially announced Tuesday.

The Grambling State Tigers and Jackson State Tigers will play in the Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. HBCU GO will stream the game beginning at 6:00pm ET (5:00pm CT / 3:00pm PT).

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital platform from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG), the leading provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In addition to streaming, HBCO GO has also secured distribution on the CBS owned-and-operated stations in key television markets.

Grambling State University and Jackson State University are rivals in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The two schools first met on the gridiron in 1956 and Grambling currently leads the overall series, 43-27.

The game will also showcase the bands of both schools, Grambling’s “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band and Jackson State’s internationally renowned “Sonic Boom of the South.”

“The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan in January when the game was announced. “The Raiders organization has a deep and long-standing connection to HBCU football that dates to the early years of the franchise under Al Davis and includes three Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCU programs, the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Black head coach in modern NFL history, and dozens of outstanding players, coaches, and administrators. We eagerly anticipate the pride and passion of HBCU football visiting Las Vegas in October.”

In their most recent matchup, Grambling State defeated Jackson State at home in Grambling, La., 41-20, on Sept. 21, 2024.

Jackson State is coming off of a 12-2 season, its second under head coach T.C. Taylor. The Tigers won the SWAC Championship and defeated South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2024, which earned them their fourth black college national championship and first since 1996.

Jackson State is scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Grambling State finished its 2024 campaign 5-7 overall, its fifth consecutive season with a losing record. The Tigers, led by head coach Mickey Joseph, were 5-5 midway through November, but dropped their final two contests against Alabama A&M and Southern.

The Tigers are set to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Langston Lions in the Shreveport Kickoff Classic at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. In Week 2 of the season, the Tigers are scheduled to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes for a $1 million payday.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Grambling State Football Schedule

Jackson State Football Schedule