Illinois football’s 2025 season-opener vs. Western Illinois moved to Friday

The Illinois Fighting Illini’s season-opening football game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks in 2025 has been moved to Friday, according to an official announcement by Illinois.

The Western Illinois at Illinois matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Friday, Aug. 29, and the two schools will square off at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The kickoff time and television network for the game will be announced at a later date.

Illinois and Western Illinois first met on the gridiron in 2007 in Champaign and then played a second contest in 2015. The Fighting Illini blanked the Leathernecks in both contests, winning 21-0 in 2007 and 44-0 in 2015.

Western Illinois is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Leathernecks, who finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall, are entering their second season under head coach Joe Davis.

The 2025 season will be the fifth for Illinois under head coach Bret Bielema, who guided the Fighting Illini to a 10-3 overall record last season and a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, 21-17.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Illinois is slated to visit the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 6 before hosting the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Illinois’s complete Big Ten football schedule for 2025 was revealed in December. The Fighting Illini will host USC, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland, and Northwestern and will visit Indiana, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2025 Illinois Football Schedule

2025 Western Illinois Football Schedule