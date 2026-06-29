Idaho State adds six games to future football schedules

The Idaho State Bengals have added six games to their future non-conference football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned through contracts obtained from the school via a state public records request.

Overall, Idaho State has added six future football games against four different opponents. The Bengals will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, San Diego Toreros, North Dakota Fighting Hawks, and Houston Christian Huskies between the 2028 and 2031 seasons.

Below are details on all six games added by Idaho State:

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Idaho State and Southern Utah, both members of the Big Sky Conference, will play a home-and-home series, beginning at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on September 9, 2028. The series will conclude when the Bengals make the return trip to face the Thunderbirds at Eccles Stadium in Cedar City, Utah, on September 13, 2031.

The contract for this series was finalized on Sept. 23, 2025, three months after the Thunderbirds announced their move to the Big Sky Conference.

San Diego Toreros

San Diego will travel to face Idaho State at the ICCU Dome for a single contest on August 25, 2029. The Bengals will pay the Toreros a $165,000 guarantee for the contest.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Idaho State and North Dakota will play a home-and-home series, beginning at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., on September 8, 2029. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Bengals host the Fighting Hawks at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello on August 30, 2031.

HCU Huskies

Houston Christian will travel to face Idaho State at the ICCU Dome for a single contest on August 31, 2030. The Bengals will pay the Huskies a $170,000 guarantee for the contest.

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Idaho State has also rescheduled a future football game against the Central Arkansas Bears. The Bengals, previously slated to host Central Arkansas on September 21, 2030, will now entertain the Bears three seasons earlier on September 18, 2027 in Pocatello.

Future Idaho State Football Schedules