Idaho State adds single game vs. VMI, adjusts San Diego series

The Idaho State Bengals have added a single home game against the VMI Keydets and have also swapped the locations of two future football games against the San Diego Toreros, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

Last week, Idaho State announced its 2026 football schedule, and it included a previously unannounced non-conference contest against the VMI Keydets. Idaho State will host VMI at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

According to the copy of the contract obtained from Idaho State University, the Bengals will pay the Keydets a $275,000 guarantee for the contest and there is no return game at VMI. The 2026 contest between Idaho State and VMI will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Idaho State also revealed a change to its 2026 non-conference slate last week, as the Bengals were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series on the road against the San Diego Toreros on Sept. 12, 2026.

Per the Idaho State schedule release last week, Idaho State will now host San Diego at the ICCU Dome on that same date in 2026 (Sept. 12). Per a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Idaho State University, the location of the 2028 game has been changed as well, which now has the Bengals visiting Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 16, 2028.

With the addition of VMI and the change to the San Diego contest, Idaho State will play seven games at home for the first time since 1990.

“I am so thankful for our administration and their contributions to making this schedule a possibility. It has been a long time since Idaho State played 7 games at home, and we are excited to continue building and take advantage,” Idaho State Head Football Coach Cody Hawkins said last week. “Our expectation is to build a program that makes the community proud and contends for playoff spots and championships – and this is a positive step towards achieving both goals. More opportunities to get our community together and another opportunity to create a great home-field advantage here in Pocatello.”

