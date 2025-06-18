Idaho State, San Diego schedule football series for 2026, 2028

The Idaho State Bengals and San Diego Toreros have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with the University of San Diego was obtained from Idaho State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Idaho State will travel to face San Diego at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Bengals will then host the Toreros two seasons later at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

Per the copy of the contract, Idaho State will receive a $25,000 guarantee for the game in San Diego and will pay the Toreros a $55,000 guarantee for the return game in Pocatello.

Idaho State, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and San Diego, who competes in the Pioneer Football League, have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Toreros defeated the Bengals in that contest, 24-0, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 1958 in San Diego.

San Diego is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Idaho State for both the 2026 and 2028 seasons. The Bengals are slated to open the 2026 season on the road against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 5 and will kickoff their 2028 slate at the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 2.

Idaho State is the second known non-conference opponent for San Diego’s 2026 schedule, which begins on Sept. 5 with at home against the UC Davis Aggies. In 2028, Idaho State joins a Sept. 9 home tilt against the Sacramento State Hornets.

