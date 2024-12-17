Idaho State adds Lincoln (CA) to 2025 football schedule

The Idaho State Bengals have added the Lincoln University Oaklanders to their 2025 football schedule, according to ISU’s official athletics website.

Idaho State will host Lincoln at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Kick time and coverage will be announced at a later date.

The contest will mark the second meeting between the Bengals and Oaklanders. In their first gridiron meeting in 2023, Idaho State defeated Lincoln, 35-6.

Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Calif., is an independent program with the goal of becoming an NCAA Division II member institution. The Oaklanders played their fourth season of sponsored football in 2024, led by coach Desmond Gumbs. In four seasons of action, the Oaklanders own a 3-39 record and have lost 24-consecutive contests dating back to Nov. 12, 2022.

Idaho State was previously scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Sept. 20, 2025. but Central Arkansas will now play at Sacramento State on that date instead.

Idaho State is scheduled to open the 2025 season with three consecutive non-conference games on the road. The Bengals will visit the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Aug. 30, New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 6, and UNLV Rebels on Sept. 13.

In Big Sky Conference action, Idaho State will host Montana, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, and Weber State and will visit Northern Colorado, Montana State, UC Davis, and Idaho.

Below is Idaho State’s 2025 football schedule:

2025 Idaho State Football Schedule

08/30 – at Southern Utah

09/06 – at New Mexico

09/13 – at UNLV

09/20 – Lincoln (CA)

09/27 – at Northern Colorado*

10/04 – Montana*

10/11 – at Montana State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Northern Arizona*

11/01 – at UC Davis*

11/08 – Cal Poly*

11/15 – Weber State*

11/22 – at Idaho*

* Big Sky contest.