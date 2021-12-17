Houston, UNLV schedule home-and-home football series for 2024, 2028

The Houston Cougars and the UNLV Rebels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the Houston-UNLV athletic agreement was obtained from the University of Houston via a Texas Public Information Act request.

The series will kickoff with Houston hosting UNLV at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Four seasons later, the Cougars will return the trip to play the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Houston has defeated UNLV in all three previous meetings between the two schools — 69-0 in Las Vegas in 1989, 37-9 in Houston in 1990, and 47-14 in Houston in 2014.

Houston now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2024 season. The Cougars are also scheduled to play at the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 21 that season.

In 2028, Houston is also scheduled to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 16.

The Houston Cougars currently a member of the American Athletic Conference, are set to join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023 season.

UNLV now has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2024 season and two for the 2028 season. The Rebels are slated to host the Army Black Knights (Oct. 19) and the BYU Cougars (Nov. 2) in 2024 and will travel to play Army in 2028 on Oct. 7.

