Houston Christian adds two future football games vs. NAIA opponent

The Houston Christian (HCU) Huskies have added two future football games against an opponent from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), according to HCU’s official website.

HCU will host the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 30, 2025 and then again the following season on Sept. 12, 2026, per HCUHuskies.com. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first gridiron matchup on Sept. 2, 2023, Houston Christian defeated Arkansas Baptist, 66-0.

Arkansas Baptist College is a private college located in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Buffaloes are 1-5 so far this season, with their lone victory coming against John Melvin University in their season-opener. Arkansas Baptist has fallen to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Nelson University, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Texas Wesleyan, and Texas College.

HCU was previously scheduled to host the UTRGV Vaqueros in a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. Since that series was scheduled, the Vaqueros announced their decision to join the Southland Conference, so the two will now play in Southland conference matchups.

With the addition of Arkansas Baptist, HCU has tentatively completed its non-conference schedules for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In 2025, the Huskies will play consecutive road contests at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 6 and Nebraska on Sept. 13 before hosting Northern Colorado on Sept. 20.

HCU’s 2026 slate also includes games at Rice on Sept. 5 and at North Texas on Sept. 26.

Future HCU Football Schedules