Houston adds Southern to 2026 football schedule

The Houston Cougars have added the Southern Jaguars to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement Friday.

Houston will host Southern at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark the third overall gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Houston and Southern first met in football on Aug. 30, 2008 at Robertson Stadium in Houston, which resulted in a 55-3 Cougar victory. In their most recent contest on Aug. 30, 2013, the Cougars rolled to a 62-13 win at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

Southern currently competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Jaguars finished the season 2024 8-5 overall and 7-1 in conference action.

Houston is slated to open the 2026 season at home against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 5. Their third and final non-conference contest is on the road against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 26.

The Big 12 opponents for Houston for the 2026 season were previously released by the league. Houston will host Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and UCF and will travel to Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia.

Houston is the first known non-conference opponent for Southern’s 2026 football schedule.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Houston Football Schedules

Future Southern Football Schedules