Hawaii replaces UMass with Sacramento State on 2026 football schedule

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have made an adjustment to their 2026 football schedule, canceling their regular-season finale and replacing it with a new FBS program.

Hawaii was scheduled to begin a home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen on November 28, 2026 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The series was set to conclude the following season on August 28, 2027 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

According to an official announcement from both schools, Hawaii and UMass have mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series.

As a replacement for UMass, Hawaii has announced that it will now host the Sacramento State Hornets on Nov. 28, 2026. Earlier this month, Sacramento State announced that it is moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will join the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as a football-only member beginning this fall.

Hawaii is scheduled to open the 2026 season in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 on the road against Stanford. In other non-conference action, the Rainbow Warriors will host New Mexico State on September 12 and travel to Arizona State on October 10.

The 2026 Mountain West football schedule is expected to be announced next week. Hawaii is set to host New Mexico, North Dakota State, San Jose State, and UNLV, while traveling to Nevada, Northern Illinois, UTEP, and Wyoming.

