Hawaii, UMass schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and UMass Minutemen have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic event agreement with the University of Massachusetts was obtained from the University of Hawaii at Manoa via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Jan. 26, 2023.

In the first game of the series, Hawaii will host UMass in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The series will conclude the following season with the Rainbow Warriors traveling to face the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027, which is Week Zero that season.

Hawaii and UMass have only met twice previously, which came in a home-and-home series in 2016 in Honolulu and 2017 in Amherst. The Rainbow Warriors won both contests, 46-40 and 38-35, respectively.

With the addition of UMass, Hawaii now has four scheduled non-conference opponents in 2026 and three in 2027. The Rainbow Warriors are slated to open the 2026 season in Week Zero on Aug. 29 on the road against Stanford. Hawaii will later host New Mexico State on Sept. 12 before visiting Arizona State on Sept. 19.

In 2027, the Rainbow Warriors also have games scheduled at New Mexico State on Sept. 11 and at home against UCLA on Sept. 18.

UMass, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has eight opponents scheduled for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Minutemen are scheduled to face Rutgers, NIU, Bowling Green, Buffalo, UConn, Liberty, Army, and Hawaii in 2026, while in 2027 they are slated to take on Hawaii, Troy, Indiana, Buffalo, Temple, UConn, Liberty, and Army.

Football Schedules