Harvard adds Merrimack, completes 2025 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 10 contests overall.

Harvard will open the 2025 season on the road against the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, Sept. 20. One week later on Sept. 27, the Crimson kickoff their home schedule and Ivy League slate against the Brown Bears at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass.

A second non-conference game is next, as Harvard travels to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 4. The Crimson then return home to Boston to take on the Cornell Big Red in an Ivy League contest on Oct. 11.

The third and final non-conference contest for Harvard in 2025 is a newly scheduled opponent. Harvard will host the Merrimack Warriors, an FCS Independent, on Oct. 18 at Harvard Stadium.

The remainder of Harvard’s football schedule in 2025 is all Ivy League action — at Princeton on Oct. 25, vs. Dartmouth on Nov. 1, at Columbia on Nov. 8, vs. Penn on Nov. 15, and at Yale on Nov. 22.

The 2025 season will also be the first in which the Ivy League champion will advance to the FCS Playoffs.

Below is Harvard’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Harvard Football Schedule

09/20 – at Stetson

09/27 – Brown*

10/04 – at Holy Cross

10/11 – Cornell*

10/18 – Merrimack

10/25 – at Princeton*

11/01 – Dartmouth*

11/08 – at Columbia*

11/15 – Penn*

11/22 – at Yale*

* Ivy League contest.

Harvard is entering its second season under head coach Andrew Aurich. In his first season at the helm, Aurich led the Crimson to a share of the Ivy League championship with a 5-2 record (8-2 overall).