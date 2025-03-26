Harvard adds Merrimack, completes 2025 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 10 contests overall.
Harvard will open the 2025 season on the road against the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, Sept. 20. One week later on Sept. 27, the Crimson kickoff their home schedule and Ivy League slate against the Brown Bears at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass.
A second non-conference game is next, as Harvard travels to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 4. The Crimson then return home to Boston to take on the Cornell Big Red in an Ivy League contest on Oct. 11.
The third and final non-conference contest for Harvard in 2025 is a newly scheduled opponent. Harvard will host the Merrimack Warriors, an FCS Independent, on Oct. 18 at Harvard Stadium.
The remainder of Harvard’s football schedule in 2025 is all Ivy League action — at Princeton on Oct. 25, vs. Dartmouth on Nov. 1, at Columbia on Nov. 8, vs. Penn on Nov. 15, and at Yale on Nov. 22.
The 2025 season will also be the first in which the Ivy League champion will advance to the FCS Playoffs.
Below is Harvard’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2025 Harvard Football Schedule
09/20 – at Stetson
09/27 – Brown*
10/04 – at Holy Cross
10/11 – Cornell*
10/18 – Merrimack
10/25 – at Princeton*
11/01 – Dartmouth*
11/08 – at Columbia*
11/15 – Penn*
11/22 – at Yale*
* Ivy League contest.
Harvard is entering its second season under head coach Andrew Aurich. In his first season at the helm, Aurich led the Crimson to a share of the Ivy League championship with a 5-2 record (8-2 overall).
Merrimack now needs 1-2 more games to complete their schedule. They have 3 openings: 9/6, 10/25, and 11/8.
Butler and Drake are the only 2 FCS schools that have openings on 9/6. Butler still needs a game, but I don’t think either school would travel that far without an FBS-level payout. Plus, Butler might schedule a D2 or NAIA school to get a home game.
LIU, Butler, and Texas Southern are the 3 FCS schools that have openings on 10/25. Long Island/Merrimack is a matchup that makes a lot of sense, given that they are both northeastern schools. Plus, LIU likely wants a 5th home game. Butler is unlikely for reasons mentioned above, and so is Texas Southern.
Dayton is the only FCS school that has an opening on 11/8. For the same reasons as Butler, I think this is unlikely, especially since the Flyers already have 11 games scheduled, and a game here would put their only bye in week 3, meaning 10 straight games.
My prediction is that Merrimack will schedule a D2/NAIA school for 9/6, and then @ LIU for 10/25.