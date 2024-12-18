Ivy League to compete in FCS Playoffs beginning in 2025

The Ivy League will begin competing in the FCS Playoffs beginning with the 2025 season, it was officially announced Wednesday.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents approved a proposal to participate in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs following a process that was initiated by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) last year.

“The Ivy League prides itself on a storied tradition of impact, influence and competitive success throughout the history of college football. We now look ahead to a new chapter of success and to further enhancing the student-athlete experience with our participation in the NCAA FCS playoffs,” said Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris. “I want to commend the students on our SAAC for their thoughtful and thorough proposal as well as their commitment to the league’s legislative process.”

Ivy League football currently consists of eight teams — Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard,

Penn, Princeton, and Yale.

“It’s a monumental day in the Ivy League and a special day to be an Ivy League student-athlete,” said Mason Shipp, a senior football student-athlete at Yale who serves as the Ivy League SAAC chair and penned the proposal. “Thank you to the Presidents for listening and responding to the voices of your students. For the future generations that are fortunate enough to represent the Ivy League in the FCS playoffs, go win us some hardware!”

Ivy League football teams currently play a 10-game football schedule that includes a full round-robin conference schedule consisting of seven games, plus three non-conference opponents.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the inclusion of Ivy League football in the FCS playoffs,” said Leah Carey, a senior softball student-athlete at Brown who serves as the Ivy League’s national Division I SAAC representative. “A huge thank you to everyone at the Ivy League office and the Presidents for making this milestone possible. I can’t wait to see the next student-athletes competing at the highest level.”

The 2024 Ivy League football season concluded with three co-champions — Columbia, Dartmouth, and Harvard.