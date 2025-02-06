Grambling State announces 2025 football schedule

The Grambling State Tigers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Grambling State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 6 on the road against the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. One week later on Sept. 13, the Tigers open their home slate at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La., against the Kentucky State Thorobreds, which was previously unannounced.

Another home game is up next as the Tigers will welcome the East Texas A&M Lions to Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

Grambling State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Sept. 27 with a neutral-site game against Prairie View A&M in the annual State Fair Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Following an open date, the Tigers open their home SWAC slate against Texas Southern on Oct. 11. Next, the Tigers return to the road to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 18.

Grambling State then heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, to battle rival Jackson State in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25.

Following the Vegas trip, Grambling returns home to host a pair of games against Alabama A&M on Nov. 1 for Homecoming and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 8. Then it’s a road trip to face Alcorn State on Nov. 15.

After its second open date, Grambling closes out the 2025 regular-season against Southern on Nov. 29 in the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Below is Grambling State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Grambling State Football Schedule

08/30 – OFF

09/06 – at Ohio State

09/13 – Kentucky State

09/20 – East Texas A&M

09/27 – Prairie View A&M* (in Dallas)

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Texas Southern*

10/18 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/25 – Jackson State* (in Las Vegas)

11/01 – Alabama A&M*

11/08 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/15 – at Alcorn State*

11/22 – OFF

11/29 – Southern* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Grambling State finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. It was the first season for the Tigers under head coach Mickey Joseph.