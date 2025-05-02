Grambling, Langston to play in 2025 Shreveport Kickoff Classic

The Grambling State Tigers and Langston Lions will meet in the 2025 Shreveport Kickoff Classic, both schools announced Friday.

Grambling State and Langston will square off on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. Home to the annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium has a seating capacity of 50,000.

“We’re thrilled to open our season with the Shreveport Kickoff Classic against a outstanding program like Langston University,” said GSU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott. “This matchup not only showcases two storied institutions but also brings our passionate fan base together in a city with deep cultural and athletic ties to Grambling State. It’s more than a game—it’s a celebration of tradition, excellence, and community.”

The Shreveport Kickoff Classic, formerly the Red River State Fair Classic, is a college football game that debuted in 1911 and was played most recently in 2022. In that 2022 contest, Grambling State defeated Northwestern State, 47-21.

“This will surely be an epic battle of the big cats! I am excited for our football team to play in the same location as the Independence Bowl,” said Langston Director of Athletics Donnita Drain-Rogers. “Our Lions as well as the Langston University Marching Pride Band will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on one of the biggest HBCU stages of the year.”

Grambling State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Langston competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The 2025 matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Grambling State previously announced an 11-game schedule for the 2025 season, but the addition of the Shreveport Kickoff Classic brings them up to the NCAA maximum of 12. FCS schools will return to playing a maximum of 11 games in 2026.

