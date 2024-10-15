Georgia Tech to host Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025, the school announced Tuesday.

Georgia Tech and Georgia meet annually in a contest that is dubbed Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. Next season, the Yellow Jackets will host the Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the annual SEC Football Championship Game.

“We’re grateful to our partners at AMB Sports and Entertainment for the opportunity to bring Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “The opportunity to reconfigure our contract with AMBSE not only provides our fans with opportunities that they have not had for our previous games in one of the world’s premier stadiums, but also provides our department with transformative revenue as we embark on a new era of intercollegiate athletics.”

After playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025, the Georgia-Georgia Tech contest will be played in Athens in 2026 and will return to the campus of Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2027.

“We always enjoy playing in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “This move will only enhance the long-standing tradition of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game and will provide another outstanding event for our fans.”

Back in 2019, Georgia Tech signed an agreement to play five future football games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A sixth game was later added to that agreement.

Today, the Yellow Jackets announced that the agreement with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) has been reconfigured. As part of the modified agreement, Georgia Tech will receive a $10 million guarantee for hosting Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

The modified agreement was made as construction continues in and around Georgia Tech’s on-campus stadium, Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, through the 2025 season.

“At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’re always looking for new opportunities to host major events, particularly the biggest college football games in the country,” said Doug Roberts, vice president of stadium events and premium sales. “We appreciate our partnership with Georgia Tech for bringing the state’s top collegiate rivalry to MBS and we are eagerly anticipating hosting this game to end the college football regular season next year.”

Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to meet this season on Black Friday (Nov. 29) at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET (Buy Tickets).

