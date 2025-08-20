Georgia Tech adds Hampton to 2027 football schedule

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have added the Hampton Pirates to their 2027 football schedule, according to an announcement from both schools.

Georgia Tech will host Hampton at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Hampton is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Pirates, led by head coach Trenton Boykin, finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 2-6 in conference action.

With the addition of Hampton, Georgia Tech has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 11 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Oct. 2, while closing the season at home against the in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 27.

If Georgia Tech’s non-conference schedule in 2027 remains unchanged, the Yellow Jackets will open the season with an ACC contest. Home opponents in 2027 include California, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Virginia, while road opponents include Florida State, Miami, SMU, and Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech was previously scheduled to host the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2027, but that game has been rescheduled for the 2028 season.

Georgia Tech is the first announced non-conference opponent for Hampton in 2027.

Hampton now has a total of three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents on its future schedules. The Pirates are also slated to visit the Maryland Terrapins in 2026 and the Old Dominion Monarchs in 2028.

