Georgia Southern replaces FCS opponent on 2026 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Charleston Southern Buccaneers to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Georgia Southern will host Charleston Southern at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Charleston Southern is a member of the OVC-Big South Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Buccaneers finished the 2025 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in conference action.

Georgia Southern was previously scheduled to host the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 5, 2026, so that game will either be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether.

In other non-conference action in 2026, the Eagles are scheduled to make consecutive road trips to face the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 12 and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 19. Non-conference action conclude for the Eagles in Statesboro on Sept. 26 against the Houston Cougars.

Georgia Southern is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Charleston Southern for the 2026 season. Following the contest in Statesboro, Charleston Southern is scheduled to visit The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 19 and the Clemson Tigers on Oct. 17.

With an eight-game OVC-Big South schedule, Charleston Southern now has just one non-conference opening remaining next season.

