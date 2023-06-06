Georgia Southern adds Maine to 2025 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Georgia Southern will host Maine at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The game will mark the fifth meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Georgia Southern and Maine first met on the gridiron in 1919 in Statesboro. In their most recent matchup in 1987, the Eagles defeated the Black Bears 31-28 to improve their record to 4-0 in the series.

Maine is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Black Bears finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

With the addition of Maine and a game at USC, Georgia Southern has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Eagles are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30, one week before playing at USC. Georgia Southern will also host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in Statesboro on Sept. 13.

Georgia Southern was previously scheduled to host the Kennesaw State Owls in 2025, but it appears that game has been canceled since the Owls are moving up to Conference USA beginning with the 2024 season.

