USC adds Georgia Southern, Nevada to future football schedules

The USC Trojans have added games against the Georgia Southern Eagles and Nevada Wolf Pack to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

USC will host the Georgia Southern Eagles of the Sun Belt Conference at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Georgia Southern, USC has now tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Trojans are slated to open the season at home against the Ole Miss Rebels on Aug. 30 and will also visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18.

The Nevada Wolf Pack will travel to take on the USC Trojans in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The two schools are also scheduled to meet this season in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

In five previous meetings with the Wolf Pack, USC holds a perfect 5-0 record. The two schools haven’t met on the gridiron since a 66-0 Trojans blowout victory on Nov. 9, 1929 in Los Angeles.

Nevada is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for USC in 2027. The Trojans are also slated to host the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 4 that season.

USC will be playing their final season in the Pac-12 Conference in 2023 before joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

