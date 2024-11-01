Future locations for Georgia-Florida game set through 2031 season

Future locations for the annual Georgia-Florida football game have been set through the 2031 season, both schools announced Friday.

Georgia and Florida were previously contracted to play in Jacksonville through 2025, but both teams have completed an agreement with the City of Jacksonville for the game to be contested there from 2028 through 2031.

The site of the annual Georgia-Florida game, EverBank Stadium, will undergo major renovations beginning next year. That will force the contest to be played at alternate sites for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, which was confirmed earlier this week.

In 2026, the two schools will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while the 2027 contest will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Georgia is the home team in even seasons, while Florida gets the home team honors in odd-numbered years.

“The Florida-Georgia Game has enjoyed a longstanding and special relationship with the City of Jacksonville, and we are pleased to continue one of college football’s great traditions there in 2028 once the impressive renovations to EverBank Stadium are complete,” said Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. “For 2026 and 2027, the chance to continue the neutral site history of the series, while also maximizing revenue opportunities that are so critical during this transformative time in college athletics, make playing games in Atlanta and Tampa incredibly attractive. Both cities are special to Gator fans and offer venues that will provide wonderful experiences for both fans and players.”

Georgia and Florida have met annually in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995 when the old Gator Bowl underwent renovations for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The stadium, now named EverBank Stadium, currently has a seating capacity of 67,814 and is expandable to 82,000. The renovated stadium will reportedly have a reduced capacity.

“The annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville is one of the greatest traditions in college sports, and we are excited the game will return to EverBank Stadium in 2028,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics for the University of Georgia Josh Brooks. “We are fortunate to have a pair of exceptional venues in Atlanta and Tampa that will host the game for the next two years as the Georgia-Florida matchup joins a long line of major events to take place in those two cities, which have hosted both the Super Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship. Our goal, as always, is to create a first-class experience for our student-athletes, staff and fans, and this temporary move, along with the stadium renovations in Jacksonville, will only enhance the storied Georgia-Florida rivalry.”

Georgia and Florida first met on the gridiron in 1904 and have played a total of 102 contests. The Bulldogs have won three consecutive games in the series and now lead 56-44-2.

“We are honored to extend the time-honored tradition of the Florida-Georgia rivalry game in Jacksonville for four more years. It is the result of many months of close collaboration with our partners at the University of Georgia and the University of Florida,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “There is shared excitement by all parties for the game to return to Jacksonville in the “Stadium of the Future,” which will be a world-class stadium that meets NFL standards, starting in 2028. We are grateful that this matchup will continue bringing our communities together to celebrate college football and drive economic impact.”

Georgia and Florida are scheduled to meet in Jacksonville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

Future Georgia-Florida Sites

2024 – Jacksonville, Fla.

2025 – Jacksonville, Fla.

2026 – Atlanta, Ga.

2027 – Tampa, Fla.

2028 – Jacksonville, Fla.

2029 – Jacksonville, Fla.

2030 – Jacksonville, Fla.

2031 – Jacksonville, Fla.

