Future Kansas-Louisiana Tech football series trimmed to one game

The future football series between the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs has been trimmed down to just one game, according to a report by LA Tech Sports Central.
Back in 2019, we reported that Kansas and Louisiana Tech had agreed to a home-and-home football series. The two-game series was scheduled to begin at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., on September 18, 2027, and then conclude the following season at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on September 16, 2028.
According to a copy of the amendment to the original contract obtained by LA Tech Sports Central and provided to FBSchedules.com, the two schools have agreed to cancel the 2028 game at Louisiana Tech, but the 2027 game at Kansas remains as scheduled.
As a consideration for the contract change, Kansas has agreed to increase the guarantee amount to Louisiana Tech for the 2027 game in Ruston. The Bulldogs will receive a $925,000 guarantee from the Jayhawks following the completion of the contest. The contract amendment was executed on Aug. 22, 2025.
Kansas and Louisiana Tech first met in football in 1987 and have played four contests total. In the most recent matchup in 2013, the Jayhawks defeated the Bulldogs, 13-10, and currently lead the overall series 3-1.
Previously, Kansas had four non-conference contests scheduled for the 2028 season. The Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season in Week Zero on the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Aug. 26. The Lindenwood Lions and Washington State Cougars will then visit Lawrence on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, respectively.
Louisiana Tech, which is heading to the Sun Belt Conference next season, now has three non-conference opponents on its 2028 schedule, and all three are on the road. Barring any additional changes, the Bulldogs will visit the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 2, North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 9, and San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 23.
