Fresno State, San Jose State schedule six-game series beginning in 2026

The Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans have scheduled a six-game football series beginning in 2026, both schools announced Tuesday.

Fresno State and San Jose State have both been members of the same conference, with a few exceptions, dating back to 1969. Fresno State has played in the Mountain West Conference since 2012, with San Jose State joining the following year.

However, beginning with the 2026 season, Fresno State is departing the Mountain West and joining the Pac-12 Conference.

San Jose State is scheduled to host Fresno State this fall before the Bulldogs move on to the Pac-12, although a specific date has not yet been announced. In order to keep their Battle for the Valley game going, the two schools have agreed to play six future games as non-conference foes.

“Fresno State and San Jose State share a rich history that spans over a century, and we are excited to continue this rivalry for years to come,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy. “The Valley Trophy represents more than just a game—it’s a battle between two proud programs with deep ties to their communities. As we transition into the Pac-12, maintaining this historic matchup was a priority, and we’re thrilled to secure a long-term agreement that ensures our student-athletes, alumni, and fans can continue to experience one of college football’s most meaningful rivalries.”

In the first game of the series, San Jose State will host Fresno State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 19, 2026. The Spartans will also host the Bulldogs on Oct. 2, 2032 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 9, 2034.

Fresno State will welcome San Jose State to Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif., on Sept. 25, 2027, and then again on Sept. 29, 2029 and Sept. 24, 2033.

“It was important that we maintained the Battle for the Valley rivalry to our fans, players, and staff, and this series allows us to do that,” said SJSU Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. “Both Fresno State and San José State know how important these rivalry games are, and we look forward to taking on the Bulldogs in the foreseeable future.”

The two schools will not play during the 2028, 2030, and 2031 seasons. Both schools already have full non-conference schedules in 2028, while San Jose State is also complete in 2030 and 2031.

Fresno State and San Jose State have squared off on the gridiron a total of 88 times since 1921. The Bulldogs won the last meeting in 2024 in Fresno, 33-10, and currently lead the overall series 45-39-3.

Fresno State-San Jose State Series

Sept. 19, 2026 – at San Jose State

Sept. 25, 2027 – at Fresno State

Sept. 29, 2029 – at Fresno State

Oct. 2, 2032 – at San Jose State

Sept. 24, 2033 – at Fresno State

Sept. 9, 2034 – at San Jose State

Football Schedules