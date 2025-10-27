Fordham releases tentative 2026 football schedule

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Fordham Rams quarterback Gunnar Smith (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. (Photo: Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

The Fordham Rams have released a tentative football schedule for the 2026 season via their official athletics website.

Fordham’s tentative schedule for the 2026 season was previously released by the school. However, conference realignment has resulted in two teams, Villanova and William & Mary, joining the Patriot League beginning in 2026. As a result, any previously released future schedules for Patriot League teams will see significant changes.

Additionally, Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools can begin playing 12-game schedules annually beginning in 2026.

According to Fordham’s new schedule, the Rams will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 with a Patriot League contest at home against the Colgate Raiders, which will be the first of nine conference games. The game will be played the Saturday prior to Labor Day Weekend, also known as Week Zero, which becomes the first playing date for all FCS teams next season.

Following the season-opener, Fordham will travel to face the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 5, which is a new non-conference contest. The Rams were previously scheduled to host Sacred Heart on that date and that contest no longer appears on Fordham’s slate.

In other non-conference action next season, Fordham will visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 12 and host the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sept. 26, both of which were previously announced.

Below is Fordham’s complete football schedule for the 2026 season. Note that the schedule is tentative and subject to change.

2026 Fordham Football Schedule

08/29 – Colgate*

09/05 – at Central Connecticut

09/12 – at Coastal Carolina

09/19 – at William & Mary*

09/26 – Stony Brook (HC)

10/03 – at Lehigh*

10/10 – Richmond*

10/17 – Villanova*

10/24 – Lafayette*

10/31 – OFF

11/07 – at Bucknell*

11/14 – Georgetown*

11/21 – at Holy Cross*

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham is currently 1-7 overall and 1-3 in Patriot League play this season. The Rams are next scheduled to visit the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, Nov. 1, and the game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 2:00pm ET.