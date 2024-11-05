Fordham releases football schedules through 2026 season

The Fordham Rams have released their football schedules through the 2026 season via their official athletics website.

Fordham’s schedule for the 2025 season was previously released by the school, and it includes a game at the Richmond Spiders on Nov. 1. Richmond currently competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), but announced in May that it would move its football program to the Patriot League beginning with the 2025 season.

The Rams have now released their tentative football schedule for the 2026 season as well. New non-conference contests in 2026 include home tilts against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 5 and the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sept. 26. Also new is a road trip to face the Saint Francis Red Flash on Oct. 3.

Below are Fordham’s complete football schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including its Patriot League contests. Both schedules are tentative and subject to change.

2025 Fordham Football Schedule

08/30 – at Boston College

09/06 – Monmouth

09/13 – at Stony Brook

09/20 – at Colgate*

09/27 – Holy Cross*

10/04 – at Lafayette*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Dartmouth

10/25 – Lehigh*

11/01 – at Richmond*

11/08 – Bucknell*

11/15 – at Georgetown*

11/22 – at Merrimack

2026 Fordham Football Schedule

09/05 – Sacred Heart

09/12 – at Coastal Carolina

09/19 – Richmond*

09/26 – Stony Brook

10/03 – at Saint Francis U.

10/10 – Off

10/17 – at Bucknell*

10/24 – Lafayette*

10/31 – at Holy Cross*

11/07 – at Lehigh*

11/14 – Georgetown*

11/21 – Colgate*

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham opened the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a 41-17 loss on the road against the Bowling Green Falcons. The Rams, currently 1-8 overall and 1-3 in Patriot League action, are next scheduled to visit the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Nov. 9 (1:00pm ET, ESPN+).