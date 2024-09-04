Fordham adjusts 2025 football schedule, includes game at Richmond

The Fordham Rams have adjusted their 2025 football schedule following the addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League, according to Fordham’s official athletics website.

Richmond currently competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), but announced in May that it would move its football program to the Patriot League beginning with the 2025 season.

With Richmond joining the conference in 2025, the Patriot League’s football roster will expand from seven to eight teams. As a result, the league will move to a seven-game conference schedule, which also means one less non-conference game.

Fordham’s tentative 2025 schedule, which was previously released by the school, now includes a road contest at the Richmond Spiders on Nov. 1. Fordham was previously slated to visit Colgate on that date, but will now make that trip on Sept. 20.

The Rams’ Patriot League home tilt against Holy Cross has also been moved up two weeks from Oct. 11 to Sept. 27, and Fordham will now have its open date on Oct. 11.

As previously mentioned, Patriot League teams will now play one more league game and one less non-conference game each season. Fordham previously revealed six non-conference opponents for 2025, but has removed a game at Central Connecticut on Sept. 27 from its schedule to accommodate the extra league tilt.

Fordham is still scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road at Boston College on Aug. 30 before kicking off its home slate at Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y., against Monmouth on Sept. 6. Other non-conference opponents include Stony Brook away on Sept. 13, Dartmouth at home on Oct. 18, and Merrimack away on Nov. 22.

Below is Fordham’s complete football schedule for the 2025 season, which is tentative and subject to change.

2025 Fordham Football Schedule

08/30 – at Boston College

09/06 – Monmouth

09/13 – at Stony Brook

09/20 – at Colgate*

09/27 – Holy Cross*

10/04 – at Lafayette*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Dartmouth

10/25 – Lehigh*

11/01 – at Richmond*

11/08 – Bucknell*

11/15 – at Georgetown*

11/22 – at Merrimack

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham opened the 2024 season on Thursday evening on the road at Bowling Green. The Rams came up short in the contest, falling 41-17. The Rams return to the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 7 when they travel to face Central Connecticut.