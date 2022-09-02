Fordham releases football schedules through 2025 season

The Fordham Rams have released their football schedules for the 2023 through 2025 seasons via their official athletics website.

Fordham’s schedule for the 2023 season was previously released by the school, but has undergone one revision. The Rams will now host the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sept. 23 instead of the Monmouth Hawks, which had been scheduled for Sept. 16.

New non-conference contests in 2024 and 2025 include three home-and-home series. Fordham will host Stony Brook and Merrimack in 2024 and will then play the return games the following season. The Rams will also travel to take on Monmouth in 2024 before hosting the Hawks the following season in 2025.

One minor date change was made to Fordham’s 2024 schedule. A road game at the Central Connecticut Blue Devils was moved up three weeks from Sept. 28 to Sept. 7.

Below are Fordham’s complete football schedules for the 2023 through 2025 seasons, including their Patriot League contests. All three schedules are tentative and subject to change.

2023 Fordham Football Schedule

08/26 – at UAlbany

09/02 – Wagner

09/09 – at Buffalo

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – Stonehill

09/30 – at Georgetown*

10/07 – Lehigh*

10/14 – at Stony Brook

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Holy Cross*

11/04 – Bucknell*

11/11 – at Lafayette*

11/18 – at Colgate*

2024 Fordham Football Schedule

08/29 – at Bowling Green

09/07 – at Central Connecticut

09/14 – Stony Brook

09/21 – at Dartmouth

09/28 – at Monmouth

10/05 – Lafayette*

10/12 – at Holy Cross*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Lehigh*

11/02 – Colgate*

11/09 – at Bucknell*

11/16 – Georgetown*

11/23 – Merrimack

2025 Fordham Football Schedule

08/30 – at Boston

09/06 – Monmouth

09/13 – at Stony Brook

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Central Connecticut

10/04 – at Lafayette*

10/11 – Holy Cross*

10/18 – Dartmouth

10/25 – Lehigh*

11/01 – at Colgate*

11/08 – Bucknell*

11/15 – at Georgetown*

11/22 – at Merrimack

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham finished the spring 2021 Patriot League season with a 2-1 record. The Rams fell to Holy Cross on the road, 34-24, defeated Colgate at home, 40-8, and completed their slate with a 31-17 win at Bucknell.