Fordham announces revised 2026 football schedule

The Fordham Rams have announced a revised football schedule for the 2026 season, which features a new contest at North Dakota State.

Fordham previously revealed a tentative schedule for the 2026 season back in October following the addition of Villanova and William & Mary to the Patriot League. However, additional conference realignment forced another change in its schedule.

The Rams were previously scheduled to visit Central Connecticut State on September 5, but that game has been canceled. Fordham will now travel to face 10-time FCS national champion North Dakota State on that date instead. That contest was announced last week by NDSU, who are moving up to the FBS this fall.

Fordham has also moved up its season-opening contest against Colgate, also its Patriot League opener, by one day. The Rams will now welcome the Raiders to Jack Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y., on Friday, August 28 and the game will kickoff at 6:00pm ET.

Following the game at NDSU, the Rams continue non‑conference play on September 12 at Coastal Carolina before returning to league action on September 19 with a road league matchup at William & Mary. The team then returns to the Bronx for a Homecoming non-conference matchup against Stony Brook on September 26.

Patriot League play resumes on October 3 when Fordham travels to Lehigh, followed by an October 10 home matchup against Richmond. The Rams remain at Coffey Field to host Villanova on October 17 before closing their October home slate on the 24th against Lafayette. Fordham is idle on October 31.

The Rams return to action on November 7 with a road trip to Bucknell, followed by their final home game of the season on November 14 against Georgetown. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a road matchup at Holy Cross.

Below is Fordham’s complete football schedule for the 2026 season. Note that the schedule is tentative and subject to change.

2026 Fordham Football Schedule

08/28 – Colgate*

09/05 – at North Dakota State

09/12 – at Coastal Carolina

09/19 – at William & Mary*

09/26 – Stony Brook (HC)

10/03 – at Lehigh*

10/10 – Richmond*

10/17 – Villanova*

10/24 – Lafayette*

10/31 – OFF

11/07 – at Bucknell*

11/14 – Georgetown*

11/21 – at Holy Cross*

* Patriot League contest.