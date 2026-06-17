Florida State, Georgia to play 2028 football game in Nashville

After cancelling their home-and-home series with the plan of moving to a neutral site, Florida State and Georgia will play in Nashville in 2028.

On3’s Warchant reported Wednesday that the site was set for the Music City, besting overtures from Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa.

The game, set to take place in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, does not yet have an announced date. The original 2028 contest between the two was slated to be played on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home‑and‑home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said at the time of the series cancellation. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral‑site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

The scheduled outing gives Florida State a second 2028 opponent, joining Florida on that season’s slate. Georgia adds to its 2028 contests against Florida A&M and Georgia Tech with the contest against the Seminoles.

Football Schedules