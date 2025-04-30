Florida Atlantic, ULM schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Florida Atlantic Owls and ULM Warhawks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the schools announced Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Florida Atlantic will travel to take on ULM at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when Florida Atlantic hosts ULM at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027.

The two teams have played nine times in their respective histories, but not since a 2012 matchup in Monroe. That contest, a 35-14 ULM victory, extended the Warhawks’ advantage in the overall series to 7-2.

Florida Atlantic now has two non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season, despite their release indicating a home contest against the UConn Huskies on Nov. 21. That game was rescheduled for Nov. 22, 2025, according to a copy of an amendment to the contract we obtained last summer.

The Owls are also slated to host the FIU Panthers next season in Boca Raton on Sept. 19.

ULM has now completed its 2026 non-conference slate, which kicks off with a Sept. 5 contest on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Warhawks will then visit the UAB Blazers on Sept. 12 before hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 19.

