Florida Atlantic, UConn reschedule future football game

The Florida Atlantic Owls and UConn Huskies have rescheduled one of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Florida Atlantic was previously scheduled to host UConn at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Nov. 21, 2026. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Florida Atlantic University via a public records request, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played one season earlier on Nov. 22, 2025.

The rescheduled contest in 2025 will be the second game of a home-and-home series that will begin this season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 21.

Florida Atlantic and UConn’s only previous gridiron contest was played on Nov. 2, 2002 in East Hartford. The Huskies defeated the Owls in that contest, 61-14.

With the change, Florida Atlantic has now tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2025. The Owls are slated to open the season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Aug. 30. A pair of road games at the FIU Panthers (Sept. 13) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (date to be determined) are also on the docket.

UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has 11 of its 12 opponents scheduled for 2025. The Huskies will open the season at home against Central Connecticut on Aug. 30 and also have home tilts lined up with Ball State (Sept. 20), FIU (Oct. 4), UAB (Nov. 1), Duke (Nov. 8), and UMass (Nov. 29).

In addition to visiting Florida Atlantic, the Huskies will also travel to face Syracuse (Sept. 6), Delaware (Sept. 13), Buffalo (Sept. 27), and Rice (Oct. 11).

