Florida Atlantic adds Florida A&M to 2025 football schedule

The Florida Atlantic Owls have added the Florida A&M Rattlers to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement Thursday evening.

Florida Atlantic will host Florida A&M at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Owls defeated the Rattlers in their first meeting, 38-8, on Oct. 30, 2004 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The game at Florida Atlantic was announced in conjunction with the release of their football schedule for next season.

With the addition of Florida A&M, the Florida Atlantic Owls have completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season, which will be their first under head coach Zach Kittley.

FAU is scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Aug. 30. After hosting Florida A&M on Sept. 6, the Owls will travel to take on the FIU Panthers on Sept. 13 and will later host the UConn Huskies on Nov. 22.

In American Athletic Conference action in 2025, Florida Atlantic is scheduled to host East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa, and UAB and travel to Navy, Rice, Tulane, and USF.

The complete American Athletic Conference football schedule for the 2025 season is expected to be announced in mid-February.

Football Schedules