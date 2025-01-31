Florida A&M announces 2025 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and two neutral site contests.

Florida A&M opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Howard Bison in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This contest replaced a previously scheduled game at the South Alabama Jaguars.

On Sept. 6, Florida A&M will travel to face the Florida Atlantic Owls, which was not previously announced. The following week on Sept. 13, the Rattlers will open their home slate at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., against the Albany State Golden Rams.

FAMU’s fourth and final non-conference contest will be played in Tallahassee on Oct. 11, and it features the North Carolina Central Eagles of the MEAC.

Florida A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play at home on Sept. 27 against Alabama State. Other SWAC foes slated to visit Tallahassee next season include Alcorn State on Oct. 18 and Jackson State on Nov. 1

The Rattlers’ road conference opponents include Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 4, Southern on Oct. 25, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 8, and Alabama A&M on Nov. 15.

Florida A&M will close the regular-season against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 22 in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Below is Florida A&M’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Florida A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – Howard (in Miami, FL)

09/06 – at Florida Atlantic

09/13 – Albany State

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Alabama State

10/04 – at Mississippi Valley State

10/11 – NC Central

10/18 – Alcorn State

10/25 – at Southern

11/01 – Jackson State

11/08 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

11/15 – at Alabama A&M

11/22 – Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando, FL)

* SWAC contest.

Florida A&M finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play. It was the first season under head coach James Colzie III.