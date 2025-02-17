Florida A&M, North Carolina Central schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The Florida A&M Rattlers and North Carolina Central Eagles have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

In the first game of the series, Florida A&M will host North Carolina Central at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. This contest was revealed last month when Florida A&M released its 2025 season schedule.

According to the copy of the contract obtained from North Carolina Central University via a public records request, the two-game series will conclude when North Carolina Central hosts Florida A&M on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2027. The game will be played at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Florida A&M and North Carolina Central first met on the gridiron in 1939 in Tallahassee and have played 13 contests overall. The Rattlers have won two consecutive games in the series, including a 28-21 victory in their most recent matchup in 2019, and now lead the overall series 8-4-1.

Florida A&M opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Howard Bison in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. In other non-conference action, the Rattlers will visit Florida Atlantic on Sept. 6 and host Albany State on Sept. 13.

North Carolina Central is slated to kick off its 2025 campaign in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Southern Jaguars in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Eagles will play a total of seven non-conference contests this fall, which also includes home tilts against New Hampshire and Fayetteville State and road contests against Old Dominion, North Carolina A&T, and East Texas A&M.

