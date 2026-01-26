Florida A&M announces 2026 football schedule

Florida A&M has released its 2026 football schedule, highlighted by six home games and two neutral‑site matchups.

The Rattlers open the season on Saturday, Aug. 29, hosting the Albany State Rams at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. One week later, on Sunday, Sept. 6, FAMU will face the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both contests were previously unannounced.

Florida A&M returns to Miami just four days later to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Rattlers’ fourth and final non‑conference game is set for Sept. 19 in Tallahassee against the Tennessee State Tigers, a matchup we reported earlier Monday.

SWAC play begins at home on Sept. 26 when Florida A&M hosts Alabama State. Additional conference home games include Arkansas‑Pine Bluff on Oct. 24, Southern on Oct. 31, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 14.

The Rattlers’ road conference slate features trips to Alabama A&M on Oct. 10, Jackson State on Oct. 17, and Alcorn State on Nov. 7.

Florida A&M closes the regular season on Nov. 21 in Orlando, Fla., taking on Bethune‑Cookman in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium.

Below is Florida A&M’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Florida A&M Football Schedule

08/29 – Albany State

09/06 – SC State (in Miami)

09/10 – at Miami

09/19 – Tennessee State

09/26 – Alabama A&M*

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – at Alabama State*

10/17 – at Jackson State*

10/24 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/31 – Southern*

11/07 – at Alcorn State*

11/14 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/21 – Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Florida A&M finished the 2025 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. The 2026 season will be the first for FAMU under head coach Quinn Gray Sr., who previously led Albany State from 2023 through 2025.