Florida A&M, Tennessee State schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Florida A&M Rattlers and Tennessee State Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the Tennessee State University obtained from Florida A&M via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Florida A&M will host Tennessee State at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Rattlers visit the Tigers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2027.

Florida A&M and Tennessee State played most recently on Sept. 16, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. The Tigers won that contest, 24-13, but the Rattlers still hold a three-game advantage in the overall series, 11-8.

With the addition of Tennessee State, Florida A&M now has two of its non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season. The Rattlers are also scheduled to visit the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tennessee State’s 2026 schedule is now complete following the addition of Florida A&M. The Tigers are scheduled to host Jackson State to open the season on Aug. 29 before visiting Georgia on Sept. 5 and Alabama A&M on Sept. 12. A home tilt against Morgan State on Oct. 17 rounds out the non-league slate.

In OVC-Big South action, Tennessee State is scheduled to host UT Martin (Oct. 10), Charleston Southern (Oct. 24), Southeast Missouri (Nov. 7), and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 14). Road contests include Western Illinois (Oct. 3), Lindenwood (Oct. 31), and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 21).

