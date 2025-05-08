Florida adds two opponents to 2027 football schedule

The Florida Gators have added two non-conference opponents to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Florida was previously scheduled to host the South Alabama Jaguars during the 2020 season, but the game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gators went on to play a 10-game schedule that season consisting of only SEC opponents.

According to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Florida via a state public records request, Florida and South Alabama have agreed to a new future contest. The Gators will host the Jaguars at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027, which will be the season-opener for both schools.

Pert the contract copy, Florida will pay South Alabama a $1.2 million guarantee for playing the contest. The penalty for canceling the game is also $1.2 million, but if the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule and Florida cancels the game, the Gators would only owe the Jaguars $250,000, per the contract.

Florida has also added a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent to its 2027 schedule. The Gators will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. Charleston Southern will earn a $500,000 guarantee for its efforts, according to the copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

With the addition of games against South Alabama and Charleston Southern, Florida has now three non-conference opponents set for its 2027 schedule. The Gators are slated to close the regular-season at home against the in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 27.

Yesterday, we reported that Florida added the Florida Atlantic Owls to its 2026 football schedule. The Gators will pay the Owls a $1.2 million guarantee for the contest.

