Florida adds Florida Atlantic to 2026 football schedule

The Florida Gators have added the Florida Atlantic Owls to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Florida Atlantic University was obtained from the University of Florida via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 3, 2024.

Florida will host Florida Atlantic at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Gators will pay the Owls a $1.2 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The contract also contains the following stipulation:

However, it is understood that if the Southeastern Conference requires the UAA (Florida) to play nine (9) or more Conference games in 2026, the parties will negotiate in good faith for a mutually agreeable alternative date for the foregoing game that cannot be played, and the UAA shall still pay Visiting Team $600,000 in 2026 and the remaining $600,000 the year that the game is rescheduled, as financial compensation for the game.

The 2026 contest between Florida and Florida Atlantic will mark the fifth overall meeting on the gridiron between the two schools. The Gators have won all four previous contests against the Owls, including a 35-14 victory in their most recent matchup in 2021.

Florida now has three opponents set for its 2026 non-conference schedule, which could now be complete if the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule. After opening the season against Florida Atlantic, the Gators will entertain the Campbell Camels in Gainesville the following week on Sept. 12. Florida will close the regular-season on the road against the in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 28.

Florida is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Florida Atlantic in 2026. In addition to playing at UF, the Owls are scheduled to host the FIU Panthers on Sept. 19 before traveling to Monroe, La., to face the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 26.

The fourth and final non-conference opponent for Florida Atlantic in 2026 will likely come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

