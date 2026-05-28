Five Big Sky football games selected to air on ESPN linear networks in 2026

Five Big Sky Conference football games have been selected to air on ESPN linear networks in 2026, the conference announced Wednesday.

In the first matchup, the Cal Poly Mustangs will host the Idaho Vandals in a Week Zero matchup on Friday, August 28. The game will be televised by ESPN at 10:00pm ET / 8:00pm MT.

The second matchup features the Montana State Bobcats hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 26 with the game airing on ESPN2 at 10:30pm ET / 8:30pm MT. Six days later on Friday, October 2, Montana State will travel to face Idaho at the Kibbie Dome. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET / 8:30pm MT with television coverage on ESPN.

On Saturday, October 3, the UC Davis Aggies will entertain the Eastern Washington Eagles. That game is also slated for a 10:30pm ET / 8:30pm MT kickoff with television coverage on ESPN2.

The fifth and final Big Sky game this fall selected for the ESPN networks features the Idaho State Bengals hosting the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, November 14. The exact network will be announced at a later date, but the game is slated for 10:30pm ET / 8:30pm MT.

All five games are part of the Big Sky’s multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN that was announced last year.

2026 Big Sky Football on ESPN

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 28

Idaho at Cal Poly – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 26

Northern Arizona at Montana State – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 2

Montana State at Idaho – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 3

Eastern Washington at UC Davis – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 14

Idaho State at Montana – 10:30pm, ESPN network TBD

Big Sky Football Schedule