FIU football’s 2025 season-opener vs. Bethune-Cookman moved to Friday

The FIU Panthers’ season-opening football game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in 2025 has been moved to Friday, according to an official announcement by FIU.

The Bethune-Cookman at FIU matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Friday, Aug. 29, and the two schools will square off at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Fla. The kickoff time and television network for the game will be announced at a later date.

FIU and Bethune-Cookman first met on the gridiron in 2002 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and have played four contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2014, the Panthers came up short against the Wildcats, 14-12, and are currently winless in the series.

Bethune-Cookman is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wildcats, who finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall, are entering their third season under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

The 2025 season will be the first for FIU under head coach Willie Simmons, who served as the running backs coach for the Duke Blue Devils last season. Prior to that stint, Simmons led the Florida A&M Rattlers from 2018 through 2023.

In other non-conference action in 2025, FIU is slated to visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 6, host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 13, and travel to face the UConn Huskies on Oct. 4.

FIU’s complete Conference USA football schedule for 2025 was revealed in early February. The Panthers will host Delaware, Kennesaw State, Liberty, and Jacksonville State and will travel to WKU, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, and Sam Houston.

