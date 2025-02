2025 Conference USA football schedule announced

The 2025 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Sam Houston visiting WKU.

The Delaware Blue Hens and Missouri State Bears join Conference USA in 2025, which will bring the conference membership roster up to 12 schools. Delaware and Missouri State will join existing CUSA members FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.

Top non-conference games for each CUSA team in 2025 include Delaware at Colorado, FIU at Penn State, Jax State at UCF, Kennesaw State at Indiana, James Madison at Liberty, LA Tech at LSU, Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, Missouri State at USC, New Mexico State at Tennessee, Sam Houston at Texas, UTEP at Texas, and WKU at LSU.

The 2025 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

All 2025 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2025 season will be announced later this spring.

2025 Conference USA Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23

Sam Houston at WKU

Thursday, Aug. 28

Jax State at UCF

Delaware State at Delaware

Friday, Aug. 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

Saturday, Aug. 30

TBA at FIU

Maine at Liberty

Southeastern at LA Tech

Austin Peay at MTSU

Missouri State at USC

Bryant at NM State

UNLV at Sam Houston

UTEP at Utah State

North Alabama at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 6

Delaware at Colorado

FIU at Penn State

Liberty at Jax State

Kennesaw State at Indiana

LA Tech at LSU

MTSU at Wisconsin

Missouri State at Marshall

Tulsa at NM State

Sam Houston at Hawaii

UT Martin at UTEP

WKU at Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 13

UConn at Delaware

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Jax State at Georgia Southern

Merrimack at Kennesaw State

Liberty at Bowling Green

NM State at LA Tech

MTSU at Nevada

SMU at Missouri State

UTEP at Texas

Saturday, Sept. 20

Delaware at FIU

Murray State at Jax State

Arkansas State at Kennesaw State

James Madison at Liberty

Southern Miss at LA Tech

Marshall at MTSU

UT Martin at Missouri State

ULM at UTEP

Nevada at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 27

Jax State at Southern Miss

MTSU at Kennesaw State

Liberty at Old Dominion

LA Tech at UTEP

WKU at Missouri State

NM State at New Mexico

Sam Houston at Texas

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston at NM State

Friday, Oct. 3

WKU at Delaware

Saturday, Oct. 4

FIU at UConn

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Liberty at UTEP

Missouri State at MTSU

Thursday, Oct. 9

Jax State at Sam Houston

LA Tech at Kennesaw State

Tuesday, Oct. 14

FIU at WKU

NM State at Liberty

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Delaware at Jax State

UTEP at Sam Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw State at FIU

WKU at LA Tech

Wednesday, Oct. 22

MTSU at Delaware

Missouri State at NM State

Tuesday, Oct. 28

UTEP at Kennesaw State

Sam Houston at LA Tech

Wednesday, Oct. 29

FIU at Missouri State

Jax State at MTSU

Saturday, Nov. 1

Delaware at Liberty

NM State at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 8

LA Tech at Delaware

FIU at MTSU

Jax State at UTEP

Kennesaw State at NM State

Missouri State at Liberty

Sam Houston at Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 15

Delaware at Sam Houston

Liberty at FIU

Kennesaw State at Jax State

LA Tech at Washington State

MTSU at WKU

UTEP at Missouri State

NM State at Tennessee

Saturday, Nov. 22

Delaware at Wake Forest

Jax State at FIU

Missouri State at Kennesaw State

Liberty at LA Tech

Sam Houston at MTSU

NM State at UTEP

WKU at LSU

Saturday, Nov. 29

UTEP at Delaware

FIU at Sam Houston

WKU at Jax State

Kennesaw State at Liberty

LA Tech at Missouri State

MTSU at NM State

Friday, Dec. 5

CUSA Championship (CBSSN)