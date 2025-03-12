FIU adds Bethune-Cookman, completes 2025 football schedule

The FIU Panthers have added a home contest against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, which completes their 2025 football schedule, it was announced Wednesday.

FIU will host Bethune-Cookman at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

In four previous meetings with Bethune-Cookman on the gridiron, FIU holds a 0-4 record. In their last meeting to open the 2014 season, the Panthers fell to the Wildcats 14-12 in Miami.

Bethune-Cookman is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wildcats, who finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall, are entering their third season under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

FIU was previously scheduled to host the LIU Sharks in 2025, but the Sharks canceled the game to instead play at the Florida Gators.

In other non-conference action in 2025, FIU is slated to visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 6, host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 13, and travel to face the UConn Huskies on Oct. 4.

FIU’s complete Conference USA football schedule for 2025 was revealed in early February. The Panthers will host Delaware, Kennesaw State, Liberty, and Jacksonville State and will travel to WKU, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, and Sam Houston.

Below is FIU’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 FIU Football Schedule

08/30 – Bethune-Cookman

09/06 – at Penn State

09/13 – Florida Atlantic

09/20 – Delaware*

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at UConn

10/11 – OFF

10/14 – at WKU* (Tue.)

10/21 – Kennesaw State* (Tue.)

10/29 – at Missouri State* (Wed.)

11/08 – at Middle Tennessee*

11/15 – Liberty*

11/22 – Jacksonville State*

11/29 – at Sam Houston*

* CUSA contest.