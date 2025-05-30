First four Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC football games in 2025 set

The first four Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC football games of the 2025 season have been set, the network announced Thursday.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC this season will debut on Saturday, Aug. 30 with the Michigan Wolverines hosting the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Michigan State Spartans will host the Boston College Eagles at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The game will also kickoff at 7:30pm ET (6:30pm CT / 5:30pm MT) with live coverage via NBC and Peacock.

The Big Ten Saturday Night contest in Week 3 will be a Peacock exclusive, and it features the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will air on Peacock at 7:00pm ET.

The early-season Big Ten Saturday Night schedule is highlighted by the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the 2024 Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks on Sept. 27. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with coverage via NBC and Peacock.

In 2022, the Big Ten Conference announced a new seven-year media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC that began on July 1, 2023 and extends through the 2029-30 season. The Big Ten will have three premier windows for college football broadcasts on Saturdays, beginning at noon ET with the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. Games will then follow on CBS at 3:30pm ET and on NBC in primetime.

Below is the complete list of college football games announced for NBC this season, including the four Big Ten Saturday Night contests.

NBC Sports College Football Schedule 2025

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 29

Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 30

New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 6

Miami (OH) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock

Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 13

Towson at Maryland – Noon, Peacock

Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock

Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 20

Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 27

Oregon at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 4

Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 11

NC State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 18

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 8

Navy at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 22

Syracuse at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC, Peacock

Friday, Nov. 28

Indiana at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC, Peacock

