ETSU to play at Campbell in 2027

The ETSU Buccaneers will play at the Campbell Camels in 2027, FBSchedules.com has learned.

ETSU and Campbell are scheduled to meet this season at William B. Greene Stadium Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday, August 29. The contest was first revealed when the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) announced its complete 2026 football schedule in December.

According to a copy of the football game agreement obtained from East Tennessee State University via a state public records request, the 2026 meeting will be the first game of a home-and-home series.

The series will conclude with the Buccaneers traveling to take on the Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The contract for the two-game series was officially finalized on May 27, 2026.

ETSU, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and Campbell, a member of the CAA, have never met on the gridiron in their history. The two schools are located about 250 miles apart.

ETSU now has three non-conference opponents lined up for the 2027 season. The Buccaneers are slated to host UVA Wise on a date to be announced and will also travel to face Florida State on Saturday, November 20.

Campbell also has three non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2027. The Camels are scheduled to visit Wake Forest on Saturday, September 4 and Western Carolina on Saturday, September 18.

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