ETSU reschedules future football game against UVA Wise

The ETSU Buccaneers have rescheduled their future football game against the UVA Wise Cavaliers, FBSchedules.com has learned.

ETSU previously signed a contract to host the UVA Wise Cavaliers of Division II for three contests spanning from the 2021 season through the 2027 season. The Bucs defeated the Cavs 45-14 in the first contest in 2021, and then by a score of 61-0 in 2024, both at home at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn.

The third and final game of the three-game series was slated for the 2027 season in Johnson City. However, that contest has been pushed back two seasons and will now be played on August 25, 2029, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from East Tennessee State University via a state public records request.

Per the copy of the original football game agreement obtained via a previous public records request, ETSU paid UVA Wise a $35,000 guarantee for the 2021 and 2024 games, and will pay the same guarantee in 2029.

With the UVA Wise game moved to 2029, ETSU is down to two non-conference opponents for the 2027 season. The Bucs are slated to visit Campbell on Sept. 11 and Florida State on Nov. 20.

UVA Wise becomes the first non-conference opponent on the schedule for ETSU in 2029.

Future ETSU Football Schedules