ETSU announces 2025 football schedule

The ETSU Buccaneers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

ETSU opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., against the Murray State Racers. The Buccaneers then depart for consecutive road contests against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 6 and the West Georgia Wolves on Sept. 13.

The final non-conference game for ETSU next season is at home against the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 20. All four of ETSU’s non-conference games in 2025 were previously reported.

ETSU will kickoff Southern Conference (SoCon) action in 2025 at home against Mercer on Sept. 27. Other conference foes slated to visit Johnson City include VMI on Oct. 11, Wofford on Oct. 25, and The Citadel on Nov. 22.

Road SoCon opponents for ETSU next season include Furman on Oct. 4, Chattanooga on Oct. 18, Samford on Nov. 8, and Western Carolina on Nov. 15.

Below is ETSU’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 ETSU Football Schedule

08/30 – Murray State

09/06 – at Tennessee

09/13 – at West Georgia

09/20 – Elon

09/27 – Mercer

10/04 – at Furman

10/11 – VMI

10/18 – at Chattanooga

10/25 – Wofford

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at Samford

11/15 – at Western Carolina

11/22 – The Citadel

* SoCon contest.

The 2025 season will be the first for the Buccaneers under head coach Will Healy, who spent the past two seasons as an Assistant Head Coach at Georgia State (2024) and UCF (2023).

“I’m really excited about our schedule,” said Healy. “We start with four great non-conference games and then move into our highly competitive conference schedule. Even though it will be challenging, it’s one I’m excited for and I can’t wait to see the type of home environment that we’re going to create in Johnson City.”