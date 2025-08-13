The Eastern Michigan Eagles have added the Long Island Sharks to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Long Island University (LIU) was obtained from Eastern Michigan University via a state public records request.

Eastern Michigan will welcome the LIU Sharks to Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Eagles will pay the Sharks a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The Eastern Michigan-LIU matchup in 2028 will mark the second gridiron meeting between the two schools. The inaugural meeting between the Eagles and Sharks is just about a month away, with the game slated for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Rynearson Stadium.

For its efforts this fall, LIU will receive a $325,000 guarantee from Eastern Michigan, according to the coy of the contract we obtained in a previous public records request.

LIU moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2019 and compete in the Northeast Conference (NEC). The Sharks are led by head coach Ron Cooper, who holds a 12-22 overall record (11-9 NEC) in three seasons at the school.

With the addition of LIU, Eastern Michigan has tentatively completed the non-conference portion of its schedule for 2028. The Eagles are also scheduled to play consecutive road contests against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 9 and Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 16 before hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 23.

On Tuesday, we reported the EMU-Cincinnati contest for the 2028 season. The Eagles will receive a $1.1 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Eastern Michigan is the first known non-conference opponent for LIU in 2028.

Football Schedules

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule

LIU Football Schedule