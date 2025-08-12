The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Eastern Michigan Eagles to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Eastern Michigan University via a state public records request.

Cincinnati will host Eastern Michigan at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Bearcats will pay the Eagles a $1.1 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first and only gridiron meeting, Cincinnati held off Eastern Michigan for a 28-26 victory at home on Sept. 1, 2005.

Chris Creighton has been the head football coach at Eastern Michigan University since 2014, leading the Eagles to multiple bowl appearances. His overall record at EMU is 59-70 as he enters his 12th season in 2025. At the University of Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield is in his third season as head coach, having taken over in 2023, with a focus on rebuilding the Bearcats’ competitive edge in the Big 12. His record at Cincinnati is 12-12 through the 2024 season.

With the addition of Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati now has two of its three non-conference opponents set for its 2028 schedule. The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 2 against the Boise State Broncos at home at Nippert Stadium.

Eastern Michigan now has three non-conference games set for its 2028 schedule. The Eagles are also scheduled to visit the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 9 and host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 23 that season.

Football Schedules

Cincinnati Football Schedule

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule