Duke football’s 2025 season-opener vs. Elon moved to Thursday

The Duke Blue Devils’ season-opening football game against the .Elon Phoenix in 2025 has been moved to Thursday, according to an official announcement by Duke.

The Elon at Duke matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 28, and the two schools will square off at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The kickoff time and television network for the game will be announced at a later date.

The Blue Devils and Phoenix also lifted the lid on the 2024 campaign, with Duke claiming a 26-3 victory in Durham. Elon is 0-3 all-time in contests between the two schools separated by 45 minutes in the North Carolina Piedmont.

Elon is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Phoenix, who finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall, are entering their sixth season under coach Tony Trisciani.

The 2025 season will be the second for Duke coach Manny Diaz, who led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 finish last season. Diaz previously led Miami (FL) to a 21-16 record in three seasons in Coral Gables.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Duke is slated to host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 6, visit the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 13, and travel to face the UConn Huskies on Nov. 8.

Duke’s complete ACC football schedule for 2025 was revealed in late January. The Blue Devils will host NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Wake Forest and will visit Syracuse, Cal, Clemson, and North Carolina.

