Dayton schedules three-game football series with Thomas More

The Dayton Flyers have scheduled a three-game football series with the Thomas More Saints, the school announced last fall.

In the first game of the series, Dayton will host Thomas More at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The two schools will also meet at Welcome Stadium for the second and third games of the series, which are slated for Sept. 12, 2026 and Sept. 4, 2027.

Dayton and Thomas More have only met once on the gridiron previously. The Flyers defeated the Saints in that contest, 18-7, when both schools were at the Division III level.

Dayton now competes at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level and is a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL). Thomas More University, located in Crestview Hills, Ky., is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) in Division II.

Thomas More is the second publicly announced non-conference opponent for Dayton for the 2025 season. The Flyers are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Pioneer Football League schedule for 2025 was revealed on February 6. Dayton is scheduled to host Stetson (Sept. 27), Butler (Oct. 18), Presbyterian (Oct. 25), and Drake (Nov. 15) and will travel to Morehead State (Oct. 4), Valparaiso (Oct. 11), San Diego (Nov. 1), and Davidson (Nov. 22).

Future Dayton Football Schedules